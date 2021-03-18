Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-18

Strong southerly winds will stick around overnight and keep our morning lows on the mild side, mostly in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow with daytime highs reaching the 50s and 60s, in addition to abundant sunshine and strong southerly winds, as an upper-level ridge builds in. Expect continued sunshine, strong winds, and daytime highs possibly 20 degrees above-average by Saturday! An area of low pressure coming out of the west will increase rain chances for the first half of the weekend, with the best chances for any accumulations across our northwest. A Pacific cold front will pass by Sunday knocking down our temperatures slightly, although above-average temperatures and minimal precipitation chances look like a good bet through most of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder