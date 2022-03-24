Expect a windy night with temperatures dropping into the 20s and lower 30s behind today’s cold front. Tomorrow will feature continued windy conditions and temperatures again back to seasonal averages, with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s. A Wind Advisory has been extended through tomorrow evening to cover this. Saturday will be the coldest day of the forecast period as cold high pressure at the surface nudges in. However, near-average temperatures return Sunday and into next week. There will be minimal chances for precipitation through the weekend, with increasing chances for rain and snow coming into focus by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder