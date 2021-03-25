Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-25

A cold front will move across our area overnight with winds turning out of the northwest as it passes. Temperatures will be pushed back slightly behind the front tomorrow with daytime highs reaching the low 40s northwest to the low 50s southeast. Slight chances for rain and snow will remain with us through tomorrow and into Saturday, however, we'll warm back to above-average temperatures for the latter half of the weekend as an upper-level ridge slides in from the west. Fire weather conditions will grow through the weekend and into next week with a significant warm-up, increased winds, and low relative humidities. A sharp cold front will bring temperatures back to seasonal averages on Tuesday with another slight chance for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder