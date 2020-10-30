Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast

Rain and snow will come to an end tonight with overnight lows into the upper 20s and low 30s and generally light winds. Breezy winds will return tomorrow with daytime highs well into the 50s across our west and 40s across central North Dakota. A cold front will approach from the northwest and enter our area by late tomorrow night. While this frontal passage will be mostly dry, there will be an outside chance for precipitation overnight and into Saturday. Halloween on Saturday will feature very windy conditions behind the front and mostly steady or dropping temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will fall well below freezing Sunday morning, but the colder air will not last long as temperatures quickly warm up back to seasonal averages Sunday. It is looking more likely that next week will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures well above average, with daytime highs well into the 60s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder