As energy in the upper levels begins to move into the Northern Plains, chances for snow, rain, and freezing rain will increase overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to the northwest to the low 40s in the southeast. The best chance for light icing by tomorrow morning will be found across our northern counties. Highs tomorrow will warm back into the 30s, 40s, and 50s from north to south. A general lull in precipitation may come into play later tomorrow morning and into the early afternoon, but things will ramp back up quickly by tomorrow night as a Colorado Low rapidly deepens. There will be chances for rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain with this system. In fact, severe thunderstorms will be possible late tomorrow night across far south-central North Dakota! The best chances for significant snowfall look to be across far western North Dakota and up into the Bakken area, and together with strong winds, a Blizzard Warning will go into effect early Saturday morning. No matter what type of precipitation falls, there is a good chance for additional widespread moisture into the ground.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder