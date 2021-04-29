Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-29

Winds will begin to turn out of the southeast by tomorrow morning with overnight lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s from east to west respectively. As an upper-level ridge builds overhead a surface warm front will move east across our area, bringing a significant warm-up tomorrow as a number of neighborhoods will see readings in the well into the 80s! Increased cloud cover could lower temperatures slightly Saturday, although well above average readings are still expected. Fire danger will ramp up over the next couple of days as relative humidity will be low and winds will strengthen. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the western half of the state, going into effect tomorrow. Temperatures will cool down Sunday with increasing chances for rain as the upper-level pattern shifts again. Expect near average temperatures through much of next week with a few chances for rain, most notably on Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder