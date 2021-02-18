Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast

Look for some sunshine tomorrow with lighter winds and daytime highs working their way into the 20s and low 30s for most. An incoming warm front will increase clouds late in the day along with chances for snow, with minimal accumulations expected. Winds will begin to increase this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming well into the 30s. Temperatures continue to climb with readings in the 50s possible by Monday! Precipitation chances will increase by early next week, with a mix of rain, snow, and ice possible. Slight chances for precipitation chances will continue for the first half of next week. Cooler temperatures arrive by Wednesday but will still remain above-average for late Febriary.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

