Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s as skies remain mostly clear. Clouds will increase by tomorrow morning as a potent upper-level system approaches. Tomorrow will feature slightly warmer temperatures as a number of neighborhoods warm up into the 80s, and chances for rain and thunderstorms ramp up late in the day as upper-level energy overspreads our area. There will be a chance for some of these storms to obtain severe levels, and the Storm Prediction Center has put a marginal risk across the western third of the state. Another wave of showers and thunderstorms looks to be possible Saturday afternoon, and again there will be a chance for stronger thunderstorms, mostly across our southeastern counties. Chances for rain will continue into Sunday, although many locations may begin to clear out by Sunday afternoon. Expect slightly cooler temperatures with continued chances for rain for Memorial Day itself and into the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder