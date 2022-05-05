Winds will remain strong out of the south overnight, and clouds will increase from the west as a surface boundary arrives. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and low 50s making for a mild night. Winds will change out of the west across our western counties tomorrow morning along the incoming boundary, and surface convergence of winds may allow a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. Better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms come into focus on Saturday as strong upper-level energy moves overhead. With the added warmth and moisture along with energy, some storms may reach severe levels. Chances for rain will persist into Sunday, but another system will again ramp up rain chances going into Monday. Temperatures will stay at or slightly above seasonal averages through at least the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder