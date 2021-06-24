Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6-24

A few showers and thunderstorms will make their way across the state late tonight, with a few stronger storms possible across western North Dakota. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the 50s and low 60s. Chances for rain will linger tomorrow morning across northern North Dakota, with rain chances persisting for our south into the afternoon. Cloudier skies will keep temperatures cooler, as daytime highs will only reach the 70s for most. For this weekend expect a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon with daytime highs in the 70s and 80s. A hotter and dry week afterward continues to look likely.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder