Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Showers and thunderstorms across our area will diminish by later tonight, and overnight lows will drop into the 50s for most. High pressure at the surface will give us abundant sunshine, light winds, and warm temperatures tomorrow. With an upper-level trough developing across the western portion of the country, the stage will be set for a hot weekend as upper-level ridging occurs downstream of the trough and overhead. Look for widespread daytime highs in the 90s Saturday, with more 90-degree readings likely across central North Dakota Sunday. As the energy from the upper-level trough out west moves closer to us, a surface low and associated cold front will increase rain chances late Saturday. Rain chances will be primarily confined to northwest North Dakota to begin the weekend, but by Sunday everyone will see chances for rain. Chances for rain will remain in the forecast through much of next week as the pattern remains favorable for precipitation chances. Some model data is signaling a heavy rain event at times next week, which would provide beneficial rains to our drought-stricken neighborhoods!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder