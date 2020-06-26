Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and thunderstorms across our area will diminish by later tonight, and overnight lows will drop into the 50s for most. High pressure at the surface will give us abundant sunshine, light winds, and warm temperatures tomorrow. With an upper-level trough developing across the western portion of the country, the stage will be set for a hot weekend as upper-level ridging occurs downstream of the trough and overhead. Look for widespread daytime highs in the 90s Saturday, with more 90-degree readings likely across central North Dakota Sunday. As the energy from the upper-level trough out west moves closer to us, a surface low and associated cold front will increase rain chances late Saturday. Rain chances will be primarily confined to northwest North Dakota to begin the weekend, but by Sunday everyone will see chances for rain. Chances for rain will remain in the forecast through much of next week as the pattern remains favorable for precipitation chances. Some model data is signaling a heavy rain event at times next week, which would provide beneficial rains to our drought-stricken neighborhoods!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"

Beet Lime Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Lime Update"

Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns"

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Minot PD Community Relationship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot PD Community Relationship"

New Living Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Living Facility"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Picnic to Celebrate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic to Celebrate"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Psych Program Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Psych Program Back"

Fireworks & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks & Drought"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25"

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Police Reform Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform Debate"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss