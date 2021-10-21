Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast

There will be a slight chance for a few mostly rain showers as a weak frontal boundary slides to the east. Otherwise, look for overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few areas of patchy fog. High pressure will bring more sunshine and dry conditions to our Friday, as daytime highs will climb into the 40s and 50s, with the warmest temperatures out west. Saturday will feature daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, increasing clouds, and strong easterly winds as the next storm system begins to approach our area. Chances for rain and snow will increase Saturday evening and Sunday, with the best chances for more significant precipitation to the north. Near or slightly above average temperatures then build in for the first half of next week with another chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder