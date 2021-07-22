Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-22

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with the threat for stronger storms, mostly across our northwest. More thunderstorm development will be possible tomorrow along a slowly advancing front. There again will be a chance for severe weather by the afternoon. The threat will be primarily across our south-central and southeast counties. This front will cool us off slightly into the weekend, but very hot temperatures quickly return with hazy skies a good bet as distant smoke continues to move overhead. Precipitation chances will remain minimal through the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories