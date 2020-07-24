Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-23

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thunderstorm chances will remain with us through late tonight, with the best chances across our northern counties. With the amount of heat and humidity in the air, storms will have the chance to reach severe levels at times. By tomorrow, heat will remain across the viewing area, but higher humidity will be confined across our southeast. It is here that we could find more thunderstorm development, some of which again will have the potential to reach severe levels. A cold front sweeping through North Dakota Saturday will give us more chances for severe weather for one more day, before slightly cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. The end of the weekend looks to feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures closer to seasonal averages. A quiet, dry pattern will take hold for the beginning of next week as high pressure at the surface builds in, keeping plenty of sun through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Sanford's Got Talent Rap Video

Local Testing

Badlands Big Sticks

Bismarck Bobcats

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Airport Upgrades

Farmers to Families

ADA Anniversary

Velva 39ers Baseball

Jury Trials Back

Spay and Neuter Program

Prelim Trial

Drive-Thru Testing

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23

Prepare for heat & severe storms

Teen Challenge

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial Sweeteners aren't bad

NDC JULY 23

Babe Ruth Baseball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss