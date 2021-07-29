Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-29

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most tonight, with a few chances for rain showers possible. Expect limited chances for rain tomorrow, with daytime highs climbing back into the 80s and low 90s and hazy skies. A weak cold front arriving late in the day tomorrow will drop temperatures a couple of degrees into the weekend but may also help to clear the hazy skies. Chances for rain will be very low through much of next week, with perhaps the next best chance for anything significant next Thursday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder