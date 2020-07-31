Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-30

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down tonight with some clearing skies and overnight lows down into the 60s. A cold front will sweep across our area tomorrow morning. A few storms may form tomorrow behind the front, although severe weather is not expected. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s to low 90s from northwest to southeast respectively. High pressure at the surface will build in for the weekend. With air originating from the far north, we'll see daytime highs only reaching the 70s for most. In addition, look for abundant sunshine and light winds. This pattern will remain with us as we head into early next week, with the next chance for rain arriving late Tuesday. Temperatures look to remain below average until later next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder