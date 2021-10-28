Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop back into the upper 20s and 30s, but a very warm day for late October is on the docket for tomorrow. Abundant sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the 60s areawide, with a few readings in the 70s not out of the question! A cold front looks to arrive late tomorrow night, knocking back temperatures back for the Halloween weekend. There will be a slight chance for light rain, mostly across our northern counties, Saturday morning, with strong northwesterly winds lasting through the day. Halloween will remain cool with partly to mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern will remain cool and dry through at least much of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder