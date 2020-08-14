Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-13

Strong upper-level energy will move overhead later tonight, helping to aid in thunderstorm development. These storms will have the potential to reach severe levels, with strong, damaging winds the main concern, particularly from I-94 and points south. The severe threat will last through the early morning hours and perhaps into the dawn timeframe. Cloud cover, showers, and a few thunderstorms will stick around for some time tomorrow, keeping temperatures from warming past the 70s across our eastern counties. This weekend will feature a return to sunshine and a seasonally cooler, drier airmass in place. Rain chances will be at a minimum through at least Wednesday, with warmer temperatures on tap by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

