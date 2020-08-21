Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-20

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across western North Dakota by early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front advances across the state. Expect another hot day tomorrow, with more thunderstorm development across central parts of the state by the afternoon. The heat will continue into the weekend, although dry weather looks likely Saturday, with increasing rain chances north for the latter half of the weekend. The first few days of next week appear to be dry with increasing winds, as daytime highs remain above-average. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday, with a possible cool down for the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 8-21

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20

School Pods

Expedition League

WDA Boys Soccer

Custer Park Plaques on Hold

Historical Survey

School in Mandan

Art for Auction

Filmmaker Survives 2 Heart Attacks

Community Outreach

Millions at Stake

Century Volleyball

St. Mary's Saints

Bishop Ryan Football

Thursday, August 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Dog Park

Measure 3 at Supreme Court

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/20

Luna Fest

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss