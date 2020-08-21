Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-20

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across western North Dakota by early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front advances across the state. Expect another hot day tomorrow, with more thunderstorm development across central parts of the state by the afternoon. The heat will continue into the weekend, although dry weather looks likely Saturday, with increasing rain chances north for the latter half of the weekend. The first few days of next week appear to be dry with increasing winds, as daytime highs remain above-average. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday, with a possible cool down for the end of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder