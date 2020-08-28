Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-27

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening, with large hail and damaging winds the main threat. Widespread thunderstorms may push through our area later tonight as a cold front advances across the state. A cooler and drier air mass will move in behind the front, giving us plenty of sunshine to end the week and daytime highs in the 70s for most. Sunshine sticks around to begin the weekend, with temperatures warming back into the 80s. More rain chances come into the forecast Sunday, with windy conditions a possibility to end the weekend and another shot of cooler air into early next week. Temperatures will begin to modify slightly through next week, with slight chances of rain persisting across our northern counties.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder