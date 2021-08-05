Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-5

Temperatures will drop into the 50s for most overnight with mostly clear skies, but another warm day tomorrow will set the stage for thunderstorm development out west as an area of low-pressure approaches. At this point, it appears that this could be our best chance for widespread rainfall in quite some time as the system moves across our area Friday night! There will also be a chance for severe thunderstorms across our southwest, where the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk. Rain chances may linger into Saturday, especially across central North Dakota where renewed thunderstorm development may lead to another severe weather threat by the afternoon. Hazy skies are expected to continue through the weekend as smoke from out west continues to be lofted into the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Temperatures will become quite hot Sunday with slightly cooler weather by early next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder