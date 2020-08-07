Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-6

A few storms may move across our area, mainly south, overnight into tomorrow morning. We'll see a southeasterly wind stick around, and expect a hot and humid day tomorrow and dew points increase with the southeast flow. A cold front will sweep across the state through tomorrow, and depending on the evolution of morning storms, more thunderstorm development is possible along the front. With growing instability in the atmosphere due to heat and humidity, storms that do manage to fire up will be able to attain severe levels. Most of Saturday appears to be dry and will feel more comfortable with slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity. Another round of storms will be possible late Saturday into Sunday morning. Another cold front Sunday will usher in further cooler air, and we'll look for dry conditions through the middle of next week. Temperatures will begin to warm back up above average, with rain chances increasing by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder