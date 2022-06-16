Winds will relax overnight as high pressure builds overhead, clearing our skies and dropping temperatures into the 50s. The big story, however, will become the heat as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream amplifies over the Northern Plains. Highs in the 80s will be felt by most tomorrow afternoon, but many will feel temperatures well into the 90s Saturday and Sunday. It’s not out of the question that a number of locales could hit triple digits. In addition, winds will pick up out of the southeast tomorrow afternoon in response to low pressure moving off the northern Rockies. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for our western counties during this time. While we stay mostly dry through the first part of the weekend, chances for rain will begin to increase by Sunday, especially across portions of the Bakken, along with slightly cooler temperatures next week. Better chances for widespread rain come into the picture Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder