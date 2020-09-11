Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-10

Skies will remain clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s, with almost all staying above freezing. An upper-level cutoff low will approach from the southwest by tomorrow morning, and this will increase cloud cover and rain chances, especially across our southeastern counties. Daytime highs will be the warmest tomorrow across the northwest where the sunshine will be more prevalent. We'll see temperatures into the 70s there with highs into the 60s back to the southeast. A few showers may linger across central North Dakota early Saturday morning, but otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures may be knocked back a few degrees on Sunday as a weak front passes, but the warmest weather of the forecast period looks to build in by early next week. Some neighborhoods may reach the 80s once again for daytime highs. A cooler pattern with increased rain chances is being hinted at by current data as we enter the latter half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder