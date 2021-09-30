Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-30

Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across our west with clear skies and low humidity levels. Further east we’ll feel temperatures dip into the 50s with lingering cloud cover. Tomorrow’s weather will be similar to today’s, as high pressure brings sunshine, light winds, and daytime highs mostly in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, minimal chances for precipitation and very warm temperatures for early October are likely through the weekend and at least the first half of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder