Dave’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1-26

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect a very cold day ahead with some sunshine to the north. Daytime highs are expected to stay below 0 near the Canadian border, where along and south of I-94 temperatures will reach the teens. Cold high-pressure at the surface will begin to build further east. This will mean a very cold start once more tomorrow morning, especially for our northeast counties, but temperatures will begin to warm by tomorrow afternoon. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be back to seasonal averages, with even warmer weather on tap this weekend. There is a chance for precipitation Saturday, but otherwise, we’ll see above-average temperatures and a good amount of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mugshot Bill

NDC JAN 26

Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BSC Basketball

Bishop Ryan Girl's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

ATW: David Tries It w/ Majettes Hockey

ATW: BSC's Buster Gilliss

ATW: Mic'd Up with Coach Brandt

Transgender Athlete Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/25

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/25

NDC JAN 25

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News