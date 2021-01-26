Dave’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1-26

Expect a very cold day ahead with some sunshine to the north. Daytime highs are expected to stay below 0 near the Canadian border, where along and south of I-94 temperatures will reach the teens. Cold high-pressure at the surface will begin to build further east. This will mean a very cold start once more tomorrow morning, especially for our northeast counties, but temperatures will begin to warm by tomorrow afternoon. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be back to seasonal averages, with even warmer weather on tap this weekend. There is a chance for precipitation Saturday, but otherwise, we'll see above-average temperatures and a good amount of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder