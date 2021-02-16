Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForeast 2-16

Temperatures tonight will drop below 0, although for most we'll hold in the single digits below. A little bit of sunshine tomorrow will help to warm temperatures in the upper single digits and teens with a slight chance for a light snow shower. Sunnier skies and warming temperatures will be the theme to end the week. Daytime highs will reach the teens Thursday, and by Friday many will see readings back into the 20s. We’ll continue to climb through the weekend as overnight lows remain above 0 and afternoon temperatures into the 30s and 40s! Precipitation chances will remain quite low, with the best chances perhaps on Friday and then again by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder