Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForeast 2-16

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures tonight will drop below 0, although for most we’ll hold in the single digits below. A little bit of sunshine tomorrow will help to warm temperatures in the upper single digits and teens with a slight chance for a light snow shower. Sunnier skies and warming temperatures will be the theme to end the week. Daytime highs will reach the teens Thursday, and by Friday many will see readings back into the 20s. We’ll continue to climb through the weekend as overnight lows remain above 0 and afternoon temperatures into the 30s and 40s! Precipitation chances will remain quite low, with the best chances perhaps on Friday and then again by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Regional Hockey

WDA Basketball

Kids Mental Health

Geneaologist

House Fires

COVID Post Vaccine

Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/16

Food Fun

Catholic Enrollment

Guard Could Deploy

Power Outages

Marijuana Bills

College Free Speech

Vaccines Open Up

Hillsborough County sanitation worker saves kid nearly crushed in garbage truck

Raising North Dakota: How some teens are able to resist temptation and peer pressure

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/16

Today is the coldest day in the forecast

Hunter's Smile

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News