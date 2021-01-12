Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-12

Look for a mostly quiet and mild night with overnight lows falling into the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will be exceptionally warm for mid-January as daytime highs are expected to warm into the 40s and well into the 50s for many! At the same time, clouds will increase as a warm front forms over our area. There will be a chance for rain by tomorrow afternoon, followed by a strong cold front later in the evening. This front will usher in very strong winds behind it. A High Wind Watch has been issued for tomorrow night and through the day Thursday, with widespread gusts over 50 mph not out of the question. Temperatures Thursday will also be much cooler behind the front with increasing chances for snow showers. Although significant accumulations are not expected, a few areas of our northeast may see 1 or 2 inches. A few snow showers may linger Friday with winds finally subsiding by the afternoon. Temperatures to end the week will be much closer to mid-January averages. However, temperatures will quickly warm back up to above-average by the weekend and into early next week with perhaps increasing chances for precipitation on Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder