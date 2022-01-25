Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-25

A surge of mild air will move in from the west overnight, meaning lows will be set close to midnight. Data indicates the potential for light precipitation by dawn tomorrow across our southern counties. Temperatures will warm into the 30s tomorrow afternoon with a few locales near the South Dakota border into the lower 40s. By tomorrow evening there will be a chance for light snow as a weak front enters our area from the north. Winds will also strengthen out of the northwest. A back door cold front will arrive for Thursday, pushing down temperatures across the northeast but keeping areas of our southwest close to seasonal averages. Near to above-average temperatures are expected to end the week and through the weekend with minimal chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder