Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-13

A couple of systems will be impacting our area over the next few days and into the weekend. The first will arrive tonight, with chances for rain increasing from west to east late into the overnight. Winds will increase as the system pushes through. Tomorrow morning, the bulk of the rain will be found along a cold front near the Canadian border. Here, a few snowflakes mixing in at times will be possible, although accumulations are not expected. To the south, very strong winds will prevail through the late morning before the cold front moves through in the afternoon. There will be a chance for rain through the afternoon, with precipitation and winds winding down by tomorrow night. Temperatures will be falling through the day, and overnight lows will be well below freezing by Thursday morning. Daytime highs Thursday and Friday will be close to 10 degrees below average before the next system arrives later Friday evening. Rain and snow will be possible late Friday night and into Saturday, with accumulating snow a possibility. Another shot of cold air will bring temperatures down even further for the latter half of the weekend and into next week. Daytime highs may not make it out of the 30s with breezy conditions persisting.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder