Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-20

After this morning’s system, the next, and more potent system, will arrive tomorrow afternoon with snow chances increasing from west to east. With plenty of energy in the atmosphere, snow could become heavy at times. At this point, the highest probability of significant accumulations will be across south-central and southeast portions of our viewing area, with additional accumulations of a few inches possible elsewhere. Behind this system, temperatures will fall even more below-average, with daytime highs only reaching the 20s and overnight lows into the single digits. Colder air will be reinforced in any area where a snowpack has built-in. Another strong storm system could occur this weekend, but right now the best chances for significant snow will be to our south.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

