Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-26

"We met as an education association last night and we took a vote of no confidence in our school board president, Mr. [Chris] Jundt, and we are demanding his resignation," Eric Rooke, Williston Education Association President said.

Monday night's vote and demand, regarding Williston School Board President Chris Jundt's future, came just days after it was announced that Dr. Jeff Thake, Superintendent of Williston Basin School District 7 was placed on administrative leave. This came after the school board held an executive session. Rooke said at a news conference Tuesday the association felt as though Dr. Thake was "railroaded."

"We have to kind of not trust the school board and the direction they're leading us and also we're really not focused on kids at the moment. They were focused on everything else at the moment. We're focused on everything but the teaching and learning that happens in the district," Rooke said.

When KX News spoke with Rooke, he explained how the teachers would move forward if Jundt didn't resign.

"We're going to do everything we can to move forward with this because we believe as an association that this has got to change and so we're going to do everything in our legal power that we can to move forward," Rooke said.