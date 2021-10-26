Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-26

Rain chances will persist overnight as a surface trough and strong upper-level winds help to enhance lift in the atmosphere. As the system moves east skies will begin to clear out from west to east. This will help to drop temperatures out west back into the 30s, whereas further east continued cloud cover will keep overnight lows in the 40s. Winds will shift out of the west by tomorrow and become quite strong. Along with ample sunshine thanks to high-pressure building in, daytime highs will warm back into the 50s and low 60s beginning tomorrow and through Friday. A cold front looks to arrive late Friday, knocking back temperatures and for the Halloween weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder