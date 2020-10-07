Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-6

A relatively warm and dry pattern will continue through much of the forecast period. We will see high temperatures fall closer to seasonal averages tomorrow (60s) as high pressure builds in, but daytime highs will again warm into the 70s for many by Thursday and Friday. It will also turn windy by the end of the week as a southerly flow develops. Overnight lows will remain mild through the weekend, with daytime highs remaining above-average for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will increase Sunday, particularly across central North Dakota, as the upper-level pattern changes. In addition, cooler temperatures arrive by early next week, with daytime highs only in the 50s by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder