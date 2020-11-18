Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-17

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s tonight with some upper-level cloudiness. Tomorrow will feature a little sunshine and temperatures that range in the 40s to the north and some lower 60s south. A cold front moving in on Thursday will knock down temperatures slightly, while slightly increasing chances for rain and snow, most likely across our northern counties. Further cold air arrives to end the week, knocking down daytime highs to more typical mid-November levels. A steady pattern of partly to mostly sunny skies, daytime highs in the upper 30s to 40s, and overnight lows in the upper teens to 20s looks to persist through the weekend and into next week with no significant precipitation in the near-term.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Kenmare Volleyball

Legacy Volleyball

Century Volleyball

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Club Sports

Donate For A Donut

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17

Thanksgiving Break

City Hall

Hunter Donations

Cattle Truck

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship

After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship

ATW: Class AA Championship Wrap Up

ATW: Class AAA Championship Wrap Up

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss