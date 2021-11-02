Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-2

Temperatures will fall back into the teens and 20s again overnight as skies will remain mostly clear. COntinued sunshine tomorrow will help to warm temperatures back to seasonal averages, with daytime highs in the 50s and 40s from west to east respectively. Temperatures will climb further through the rest of the week with strengthening southerly winds and further sunshine. Readings well into the 60s will be possible by Saturday. There will be a slight chance for rain Thursday, followed by further chances Sunday and into early next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder