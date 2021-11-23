Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-23

KX News (Mandan) — Though it often helps in the fight against cancer, chemotherapy can also cause numerous side effects depending on the patient; one of those side effects is losing all or some of one's hair.

However, it doesn't have to be that way. As it turns out, there is one option to help reduce hair loss.

On a typical weekday, in her kitchen/recording area, Rebecca Wanner records her nationally syndicated radio show. Down the hall in their Mandan home, her fiancee, Jeff Erhardt records his syndicated program, but there haven't been a lot of typical days for the couple recently.