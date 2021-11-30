Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-30

Mild weather will continue as a warm front pushes further to our east, and overnight lows will only drop into the 30s for most, although a few readings in the 20s across our northeast will be possible. Temperatures will continue to further warm tomorrow, with some readings in the 60s and a good bet for some records to fall. A transition to a colder pattern will commence Thursday with chances for light rain and snow. Temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend will be close to early December averages with continued chances for precipitation, particularly on Saturday when accumulating snow will be possible. Newer data is beginning to hint at much colder air arriving by this time next week, although confidence is still rather low on this.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder