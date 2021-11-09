Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-9

Precipitation chances will increase quickly late tonight and will stick around through tomorrow morning. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, although some changeover to snow will be possible around the Turtle Mountains as colder air wraps in. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s but most will remain above freezing as cloud cover increases. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon, but colder air arrives around the backside of the system Thursday, pushing down daytime highs back into the 30s. In addition, snow showers and strong winds will develop, with perhaps the first accumulating snow areawide possible. The highest accumulations of snow look to be across our northeastern counties, with decreasing accumulations further west and south. Temperatures will remain cold Friday but will modify slightly this weekend with more chances for rain and snow Saturday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder