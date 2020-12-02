Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-1

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our pattern will remain mostly quiet with above-average temperatures as an upper-level ridge persists across our west. There will be a chance for light precipitation tonight with a few flurries or freezing drizzle, and skies will remain cloudy with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. It will be a bit breezy contributing to colder wind chills. Cloud cover will begin our day tomorrow but will burn off, mainly from west to east through the later morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 30s across the board. Sunshine then prevails for the last couple of days of the workweek, with daytime highs climbing back into the 40s. This pattern will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. The next chance for any significant precipitation will be next Wednesday at the earliest.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bobcats

UMary Women's Basketball

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Real Tree Fire Risk

Good Neighbor Project

CDC vs. State Guidelines

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Prepare for a windy day

Covid Comeback Stories

NDC DEC 1

Expressway Bridge Crash

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss