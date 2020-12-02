Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-1

Our pattern will remain mostly quiet with above-average temperatures as an upper-level ridge persists across our west. There will be a chance for light precipitation tonight with a few flurries or freezing drizzle, and skies will remain cloudy with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. It will be a bit breezy contributing to colder wind chills. Cloud cover will begin our day tomorrow but will burn off, mainly from west to east through the later morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 30s across the board. Sunshine then prevails for the last couple of days of the workweek, with daytime highs climbing back into the 40s. This pattern will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. The next chance for any significant precipitation will be next Wednesday at the earliest.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder