Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-15

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

There will be a chance for light snow overnight as an area of low-pressure advances across our north. Accumulations will be light, with the best chance for up to half an inch across our northeastern counties. Temperatures will warm into the 30s and lower 40s with a breezy westerly wind. Conditions will be similar on Thursday before a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures to end the week with strong northwesterly winds developing behind the front. A quick warm-up is anticipated this weekend with cooler temperatures and perhaps accumulating snow a week from now.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Toy Giveaway

Pandemic Timeline

FDHU Press Conference

Mayor's Challenge

ID.me

CHI Gets Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/15

Minot Shoplifting

Securing Drugs

Lawmakers hope to reach agreement on government funding bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Tuesday's Forecast: A bigger warm-up on the way

Class A Basketball

Class B Basketball

Expert on Mask Use

Tip 411

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories