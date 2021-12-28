Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-28

Overnight lows will plummet into the teens and 20s below, and even with just a light breeze wind chills will become dangerous, falling into the 40s below at times. The NWS has issued a Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warnings, lasting until tomorrow evening. These temperature readings will stay consistent through the rest of the week, as many locations across our area will remain below 0 through Friday. There will be slight chances for tomorrow and Thursday, although any accumulations will be minimal. Data suggests that the next chance for near-average temperatures won’t be until the latter half of the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder