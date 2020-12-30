Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-29

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While some flurries may persist overnight, accumulating snow will wind down with temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens. Building high pressure will clear our skies somewhat tomorrow, with daytime highs in the teens to the northeast and 30s to our southwest. A warm front begins to lift into our area by later tomorrow night and will bring an outside chance for precipitation across our northwest overnight into Thursday. Temperatures will warm considerably into New Year’s Eve, as a few locales may reach the 40s, especially across the southwest. A weak cold front will drop temperatures back slightly for New Year’s Day, but an even more pronounced warm-up will begin as we start the first weekend of 2021. Precipitation chances will be minimal through the first part of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Woman Shares Walk-in Story

Holiday Travel

$20,000 Winner

Young Gymnast

KX Convo: Mike Hanel

Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Rapid Tests

National Hero Day

Shoplifter Caught

Car Sales

Pregnant women uncertain about taking COVID-19 vaccine

Winter Weather

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/29

Light to moderate snow for most of the day

Stayin Active

NDC DEC 29

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories