Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-29

While some flurries may persist overnight, accumulating snow will wind down with temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens. Building high pressure will clear our skies somewhat tomorrow, with daytime highs in the teens to the northeast and 30s to our southwest. A warm front begins to lift into our area by later tomorrow night and will bring an outside chance for precipitation across our northwest overnight into Thursday. Temperatures will warm considerably into New Year’s Eve, as a few locales may reach the 40s, especially across the southwest. A weak cold front will drop temperatures back slightly for New Year’s Day, but an even more pronounced warm-up will begin as we start the first weekend of 2021. Precipitation chances will be minimal through the first part of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder