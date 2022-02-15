Winds will turn out of the northwest tonight and become quite breezy, as overnight lows drop into the single digits and teens. Temperatures will not rebound much tomorrow as arctic high pressure builds in, particularly across our northern counties. Although we’ll have some sunshine tomorrow, daytime highs will only reach the single digits to 20s from northeast and southwest respectively. It will be a cold start to Thursday morning, but we’ll once again quickly rebound as warm air advances east. There will be a chance for light snow and perhaps some rain as this happens. Friday will feature a back door cold front and very strong winds, with yet another warmer air surge on Saturday, making for a very warm start to the weekend for February! Increasing chances for snow and colder air are looking more likely to end the weekend and into the beginning of next week.