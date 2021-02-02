Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-2

Although temperatures remain relatively mild overnight with fog across central parts of the state, a strong cold front will move through our area tomorrow. This will be the beginning of a much colder pattern, with temperatures dropping through much of the day tomorrow and through the weekend. There will be a chance for snow and perhaps other frozen precipitation as the front moves through, with the most significant accumulations of an inch or two across our western counties. Look for more sunshine, breezy conditions, and high temperatures mostly in the teens for Thursday and Friday, with a slight chance for snow southwest. By this weekend the true brunt of arctic air plunges through the state, as temperatures for many won’t climb out of sub-zero readings and wind chills will become dangerous. This cold pattern will hold into early next week, with some slight warming by this time next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

