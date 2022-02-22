As the center of arctic high-pressure moves overhead, winds will calm down. However, with clearing skies temperatures will plummet down into the teens and 20s below by the early morning hours. Ample sunshine will help to boost temperatures back to above 0 degrees for much of our area tomorrow, but again temperatures will plummet overnight making for a very cold start to Thursday. As high pressure builds further east winds will begin to come out of the south by Friday. This will help to boost temperatures back closer to seasonal averages into the weekend. Chances for precipitation look to remain minimal into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder