Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-23

Precipitation will gradually wind down tonight, although a few lingering snow showers will be possible. Winds will subside slightly, with overnight lows falling into the upper teens and low 20s. Daytime high temperatures will reach the upper 20s and 30s tomorrow with a few rain and snow showers not out of the question. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine, windy conditions, and very mild temperatures. Highs will once more rise to well above-average before a cold front moves through Friday night into Saturday. There will be a chance for snow during the frontal passage, but significant accumulations are not expected. Saturday will be the coldest day of the forecast period, but temperatures will rebound quickly for the latter half of the weekend and into next week with breezy conditions persisting and generally low chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder