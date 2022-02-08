A weak cold front is moving in from the northeast tonight, and along with winds remaining stout through the night, there will be a chance for light precipitation. Lows will fall back into the teens across our northeast, with lows in the 20s elsewhere. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow, but the aforementioned cold front will lift back east as a warm front. This will create more chances for light snow across western portions of the state, but temperatures again will warm up to well above average numbers by Thursday. There again will be chances for precipitation on Thursday, mainly across central North Dakota, with a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain possible. A cold front then will knock our temperatures down slightly to end the week with a cold start to Saturday morning, but overall the pattern will remain mild through the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder