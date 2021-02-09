Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-9

Temperatures and wind chills will remain brutally cold tonight and through the week, with some locales dropping into the -20s F and wind chill readings into the -40s overnight tonight. Winds will also pick up slightly, making for dangerous wind chill conditions even during the daytime hours. Clouds will increase across our southwest later tomorrow, and there will be a chance for light snow with minimal accumulations through Thursday, mostly across the southern half of the state. Sunshine looks to return Friday, but temperatures will remain well below-average for at least the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, hints of a warm-up are being shown by the latest data, with daytime highs back to the teens above into early next week.. a relative heatwave!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

