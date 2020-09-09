Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast

With clearing skies and light winds, a number of locales will drop to and below freezing by the time the sun rises tomorrow morning. Expect abundant sunshine tomorrow with temperatures warming into the 60s for most and a southwesterly breeze. Sunny skies will continue with daytime highs into the 70s for Thursday, but Friday will see daytime highs knocked down a couple of degrees and an increase of rain chances as a cutoff upper-level system arrives from the south. Breezy conditions will stick around for the weekend, but it appears that it will be mostly dry with highs in the 70s. Temperatures will climb even warmer by early next week, with daytime highs returning to the 80s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder