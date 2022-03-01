Another quick-moving system is moving across our area tonight and again will have the potential for a mix of precipitation types. Light freezing rain will be possible across portions of central North Dakota, with light accumulations of snow further northeast. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to account for this. Temperatures tomorrow will remain cold, although our extreme southwest (Bowman area) may hold on to the milder air. In addition, there will be further chances for snow, with light accumulations possible tomorrow. Another chance for snow arrives Thursday, with moderate snow developing, mostly across the northern counties. Snow chances will continue right through Friday, with perhaps a more significant system gaining strength into the weekend. Confidence in the placement of this system is low, but there is potential for significant impacts in our area, mostly across our southeastern areas.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder